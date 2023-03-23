New superintendent selected for the biggest school district in the Colorado Springs area

Jinger Haberer
Jinger Haberer(D-20)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thursday evening, the D-20 school board announced Jinger Harberer as their next superintendent.

The decision was made after a three-month nationwide search. Harberer takes on her new role July 1. She currently serves as a superintendent for the Ellensburg School District in Washington. Harberer is familiar with the Centennial State as she previously worked as the Assistant Superintendent of Student Achievement for Poudre School District in Fort Collins along with several admin positions in the Aurora Public School District. Harberer also taught multiple courses in Colorado, Oklahoma and Nevada.

Mrs. Haberer’s strong focus on academic excellence is a great fit for our district. The board is impressed with her qualifications, passion for education, and strong character. These attributes will continue D20′s rigorous academic reputation while also creating innovative solutions that make us even better,” said Tom LaValley, Academy District 20 BOE, president.

Click here for the full news release from D-20.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash scene outside Doherty High School. The school has been closed for the day.
Teen killed in crash outside Doherty High School identified as 17-year-old foreign exchange student
Stock photo of mountain lion; this is not the one involved in the March 18, 2023, attack.
Mountain lion attacks Colorado man sitting in hot tub
An ATF officer on the East High School campus following the March 22, 2023, double-shooting. ...
2 faculty members injured in shooting at Denver high school; suspect found dead in Park County
Law enforcement in Bailey, Colorado, on March 22, 2023, after the discovery of the suspect's...
Body found in Park County following shooting at Denver high school confirmed to be suspect
HB23-1123 requires that drivers move over a lane whenever they encounter any stationary vehicle...
Colorado ‘move over law’ will soon apply to all vehicles

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School zone will be added along Barnes in Colorado Springs after tragic crash involving teenage student
WATCH: Denver Public Schools re-instate school resource officers after shooting at high school
WATCH: Denver Public Schools re-instate school resource officers after shooting at high school
Weather remains unsettled into the weekend
Cooling off into the weekend
Lea Vikhrev was reported missing in 2021. She may be in Colorado with her father Andrew,...
MISSING: Little girl last seen in September of 2021 may be in Colorado