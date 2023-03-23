New superintendent selected for the biggest school district in the Colorado Springs area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thursday evening, the D-20 school board announced Jinger Harberer as their next superintendent.

The decision was made after a three-month nationwide search. Harberer takes on her new role July 1. She currently serves as a superintendent for the Ellensburg School District in Washington. Harberer is familiar with the Centennial State as she previously worked as the Assistant Superintendent of Student Achievement for Poudre School District in Fort Collins along with several admin positions in the Aurora Public School District. Harberer also taught multiple courses in Colorado, Oklahoma and Nevada.

Mrs. Haberer’s strong focus on academic excellence is a great fit for our district. The board is impressed with her qualifications, passion for education, and strong character. These attributes will continue D20′s rigorous academic reputation while also creating innovative solutions that make us even better,” said Tom LaValley, Academy District 20 BOE, president.

Click here for the full news release from D-20.

