MISSING: Little girl last seen in September of 2021 may be in Colorado

SAQUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are hoping for help from the public with locating a missing girl.

Lea Vikhrev, 5, was last seen September 4, 2021 in Houston Texas. She may be with her non-custodial father, Andrew Vikhrev. The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office has reason to believe Lea and Andrew may be in Colorado and could be traveling in one of the following vehicles:

-Yellow GMC Savana van with Colorado license plate CFU-097

-Gray 2007 Nissan Xterra SUV Colorado license plate 729-YAP

Andrew was last seen in the Monte Vista area this week and they may have been in Crestone. The sheriff’s office adds Andrew has connections in Breckenridge.

If you see either Lea or Andrew, you are asked to call 911. KKTV 11 News did not have a confirmed photo of Vikhrev last time this article was updated. The photo of Lea came from the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

If you have information that could help authorities, call (719) 655-2544.

