Man sentenced for cutting power and raping woman in Colorado

Damaige Plascencia
Damaige Plascencia(Weld County DA)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:02 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison this week for raping a woman after cutting her power.

The Weld County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentence for Damaige Plascencia as he was found guilty of sex assault, kidnapping and burglary for the Dec. 30, 2016 crime. The violent act was carried out along Denver Street in Evans.

“The victim said she arrived home a few hours prior, and no one was in her home when she arrived,” part of the news release reads. “She then went upstairs and was showering when all of the lights in her apartment went out. The victim said she got out of the shower and went to her bedroom where the defendant grabbed her from behind and dragged her into another bedroom. He then covered her mouth with his hands and blankets and assaulted her.”

DNA connected Plascencia to the violent crime. The news release adds y District Attorney Arynn Clark argued for the maximum sentence of 48 years to life. The sentence was handed out on Monday.

