Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

A Great Dane in Virginia had 21 puppies over a 27-hour span. (Source: WVVA)
By Robert Castillo and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:56 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - A Virginia woman says her dog has recently given birth to more than 20 puppies.

Tanya Dubbs has a 2-year-old Great Dane named Namine. She said Namine began the process of having 21 puppies last Wednesday.

According to Dubbs, Namine gave birth to 21 pups in 27 hours. Unfortunately, two died shortly after birth, but she remains very much busy with the 19 others.

“All of them were over a pound except two. The next day I weighed them and everybody had gained anywhere from 2 to 5 ounces,” Dubbs said.

Dubbs said she expected Namine to have quite a few pups because of her size but not 21.

“I figured about 13 to 14. But we got up to 16 and then she had another one and then I saw another puppy,” Dubbs said.

Namine has a unique back story, according to Dubbs. Last year she was hit by a truck after getting out of the house. It injured her side and one of her eyes. After 16 grueling hours, Namine was found and treated for her wounds.

“She’s got the scar on one side. It tore up her eye but she’s still here,” Dubbs said.

Dubbs plans to sell the pups once they’re weaned from their mother in a few of weeks. She said the money from the first pup will go to the Tazewell County Animal Shelter.

