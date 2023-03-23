Colorado Senator argues for service member abortion rights on Senate floor

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO)
Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO)(DC Bureau)
By Jack Heeke
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:53 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Senator Michael Bennet and Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville argued on the senate floor Thursday morning.

This comes after Tuberville objected to the appointment of several Department of Defense officer nominees. These potential civilian, flag, and general officers cannot receive their promotion without unanimous approval from the senate.

The Alabama Senator and former football coach objected to these nominations for the first time in the senate’s history. Tuberville defended the objection on the senate floor today, saying that women in the U-S Military Service have been given full access to abortion care following the Dobbs decision.

Tuberville stated today that “The Biden Administration has turned the DOD into an abortion travel agency.”

In response Bennet emphasized the unprecedented nature of the objection saying “He has done something that no senator has ever done. Which is put a blanket hold on all flag officers.” and argued that a lack of access to abortion care for service members and their families could hurt recruiting.

As of the writing of this article the objection remains in place. Tuberville added today that he will continue to object until the abortion policy in the military is changed.

