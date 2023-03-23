Body found in Park County following shooting at Denver high school confirmed to be suspect

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -

UPDATE (3/23): The manhunt for a teen accused of shooting two school administrators at East High in Denver is over.

The Park County Coroner’s Office says the body found near the suspect’s vehicle following an hours-long search is Austin Lyle, the 17-year-old shooting suspect.

Law enforcement focused their search for Lyle in the Bailey area, southwest of Denver in Park County. It’s where the sheriff’s office says the suspect’s vehicle, and eventually a body, were found.

A shelter in place for people in the area has been lifted.

”You know, but, you know, it’s a joint cooperation amongst all the law enforcement agencies in the area come together and work on this thing and resolve it. And, you know, it’s just, you know, it’s over. That’s all I can say for tonight. It’s over with,” Sheriff Tom McGraw said.

Denver Public Schools confirmed the two victims are Eric Sinclair and Jerald Mason, both described as deans at the school. At the time of updating this article, Sinclair was listed in serious condition and Mason was released from the hospital.

School is cancelled the rest of the week.

Denver schools leaders announced a major change in course reacting to this violence inside East High. The superintendent wrote a letter to the board saying he plans to put two armed officers at East High School and one officer at other high schools despite the school board’s ban on armed officers stationed in schools. Denver’s mayor says he supports the district’s superintendent and the board also responded saying they support the plan.

PREVIOUS: A shelter-in-place alert was issued for a neighborhood in Park County on Wednesday.

The following message was issued through an emergency-alert system for people living in the Bailey area just before 5 p.m.:

“High law enforcement activity in the area,” part of the message read. “Shelter in place. if you see anything unusual call 911 county road 68 is closed at this time.”

Park County’s official Twitter account shared a post confirming the shelter-in-place alert was tied to the search for a shooting suspect at Denver East High School.

