US is revamping organ transplant system

The Department of Health and Human Services announced updates to the organ transplant system.
The Department of Health and Human Services announced updates to the organ transplant system.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:42 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. is modernizing and reforming its organ transplant system.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced the U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network will have a new data dashboard.

The focus of the overhaul is accountability and transparency.

The data dashboard will provide details about individual transplant centers, organ retrievals and waitlists.

The nonprofit United Network for Organ Sharing, which manages the national system, has been criticized for its handling of organs, long waitlists and deaths among patients.

More than 100,000 Americans are on the waitlist for a new organ, and about 6,000 Americans die each year waiting for one.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo of mountain lion; this is not the one involved in the March 18, 2023, attack.
Mountain lion attacks Colorado man sitting in hot tub
The crash scene outside Doherty High School. The school has been closed for the day.
Student killed in crash outside Doherty High School
Still frame from body camera footage for a deadly officer-involved shooting in Colorado. 3/21/23.
Deadly shooting involving police under investigation in a small Colorado town
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Fugitive arrested in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, hospitalized after K9 was used

Latest News

FILE - Workers, who were hired by residents, remove sargassum seaweed from the Bay of Soliman,...
A 5,000-mile seaweed belt is headed toward Florida
A vehicle drives past fallen trees along Big Basin Way during the latest atmospheric storm...
Powerful Pacific storm clobbers California
The scene outside East High School on March 22, 2023.
2 faculty members injured in shooting at Denver’s East High School
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
AP sources: Trump probe grand jury not meeting for the day
FILE - Denny and Myra Lacoste have run afoul of state law by keeping a 22-pound nutria -- a...
Beloved nutria allowed to stay with adopted family