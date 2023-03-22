Student killed in crash outside Doherty High School

The crash scene outside Doherty High School. The school has been closed for the day.
The crash scene outside Doherty High School. The school has been closed for the day.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:48 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A student was killed after they were hit by a car outside Doherty High School Wednesday morning.

Police tell 11 News the family has been notified.

The crash was reported before 7:30 Wednesday morning. Drivers are advised to avoid the area of Barnes and Austin Bluffs.

A spokesperson for District 11 confirmed with 11 News that the school would be closed for the remainder of the day. Parents can pick up their children in the east parking lot.

The school sent the following email to parents:

Dear Doherty Families,

We wanted to update you on the accident that happened in front of our school this morning. It is with great sadness we relay that one student was hit on Barnes Road and has passed away. We will release more information and a plan for the remainder of the week as soon as we are able.

The impact of this news may be very difficult for some students to hear. Please know we have crisis counselors on hand for the rest of this week to help students and staff members who need to speak with someone.

Due to privacy laws, we are not able to release the name of the student at this time. Please feel free to contact the main office at 719-328-6410 with questions and concerns.

Respectfully,

Lana Flenniken, Principal

Doherty High School

This is a developing story, and we have a crew at the scene now working to learn more. Keep refreshing this page for updates.

