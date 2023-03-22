Deadly shooting involving police under investigation in a small Colorado town

Still frame from body camera footage for a deadly officer-involved shooting in Colorado. 3/21/23.
Still frame from body camera footage for a deadly officer-involved shooting in Colorado. 3/21/23.(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:43 PM MDT
MONTE VISTA, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting involving police in a small Colorado town on Tuesday is under investigation.

The shooting occurred in Monte Vista, a town in Rio Grande County on the south side of the state northwest of Alamosa. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, two officers were called to a home along S. Broadway for a welfare check at about 12:35 p.m.

“Shortly after officers arrived on scene, a male suspect apparently jumped out of a window, armed with two knives and immediately ran toward the officers, swinging the weapons,” a news release from the CBI reads. “It can be confirmed that a Taser was deployed and the suspect was fired upon outside of the residence.”

The suspect, an 18-year-old man, died at the scene. One officer suffered “minor” injuries, according to the CBI.

“The two veteran officers, with approximately 10 years of police service each, were placed on administrative leave per MVPD policy while the investigation into the shooting takes place,” the release adds. “Per MVPD policy, the names of the officers are being withheld; the names of the officers will not be released until the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office makes its ruling and issues the final report in the case.”

The CBI will be the lead investigative agency. The suspect was not publicly identified last time this article was updated.

Earlier today the MVPD was involved in an officer involved shooting. A press release will be forthcoming from the...

Posted by Monte Vista Police Department on Tuesday, March 21, 2023

