Shelter-in-place alert for a Park County neighborhood Wednesday

Breaking News Alert.
Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place alert was issued for a neighborhood in Park County on Wednesday.

The following message was issued through an emergency-alert system for people living in the Bailey area just before 5 p.m.:

“High law enforcement activity in the area,” part of the message read. “Shelter in place. if you see anything unusual call 911 county road 68 is closed at this time.”

Click here for a map of the impacted area surrounding Bailey along County Road 68.

It isn’t clear if this law enforcement activity is connected to the search for a shooting suspect at Denver East High School.

