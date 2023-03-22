Shelter-in-place alert for a Park County neighborhood Wednesday

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place alert was issued for a neighborhood in Park County on Wednesday.

The following message was issued through an emergency-alert system for people living in the Bailey area just before 5 p.m.:

“High law enforcement activity in the area,” part of the message read. “Shelter in place. if you see anything unusual call 911 county road 68 is closed at this time.”

County Road 68

It isn’t clear if this law enforcement activity is connected to the search for a shooting suspect at Denver East High School.

