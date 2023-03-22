Serious crash involving pedestrian outside Doherty High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police have responded to a serious crash involving a pedestrian outside Doherty High School.

Police tell us based on initial reports from the scene, the victim may be a student.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area of Barnes and Austin Bluffs.

This is a developing story, and we have a crew at the scene now working to learn more. Keep refreshing this page for updates.

