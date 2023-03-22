Pueblo County homicide solved year later

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives say they have solved a year-old murder in Pueblo County.

In April 2022, the body of 46-year-old Fred Giron was found along Little Burnt Mill Road, just outside of Pueblo city limits. He had been shot.

At the time, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office had no leads and called on the public for help tracing back Giron’s final days.

Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced it had closed the case.

“Based on an extensive investigation, detectives identified a 17-year-old male as the suspect in the shooting death of Fred Giron on April 24, 2022,” a release by the sheriff’s office read in part. “The suspect, whose name is not being released because he was a juvenile, was found deceased May 2, 2022, in the city of Pueblo in an incident that was ruled a double homicide.”

With the suspect’s death, the case has concluded, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.