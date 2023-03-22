Number of Alzheimer patients expected to double by 2050

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A study by the Alzheimer’s Association expects the number of Alzheimer patients to double by the year 2050.

“We’ve seen the numbers go up in Southern Colorado and throughout the entire country.” said Regional Director of Central & Southern Colorado Alzheimer Association, Rosemary Jaramillo, adding, “I think we should all be concerned because it is growing, the numbers are growing,”

Part of the reason these numbers continue to go up is Baby Boomers are reaching the age where more are developing Alzheimer’s disease.

However, anyone developing early symptoms or signs of Alzheimer’s should promptly consult their doctor.

“The thing about Alzheimer’s and Dementia is it doesn’t really discriminate. So, people can get it in their 30′s, 40′s, and 50′s,” explained Jaramillo.

Despite growing numbers, Jaramillo said some are afraid to consult their doctor about their health either out of fear or blowing it off as something else.

“We want to make sure we are ruling out any sort of underlying illness that can be reversed,” explained Jaramillo. “We also want to work wit our doctors to make sure that we’re getting on the proper medications, we want to make sure that we’re making plans for the future, developing our team, and then educating ourselves on the disease.”

Resources:

Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Hotline: 800.272.3900

Colroado Alzheimer’s Association website click here.

