Multiple people identified as suspected child predators through Fort Carson joint operation

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Five people are suspected of trying to meet up with minors for sexual services following a Fort Carson joint operation.

Among the suspects are one military member assigned to the 10th Special Forces Command and four civilians. None of the suspects were publicly identified in a news release from the Army on Wednesday. The news release adds the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division’s (CID) Rocky Mountain Field Office conducted an online child exploitation operation in the Fort Carson area on March 17 and 18.

“During the two-day operation, CID special agents, along with agents from Homeland Security Investigations, gained contact information and identification while the suspects were allegedly attempting to meet with an underage juvenile for sexual services,” the news release states.

KKTV 11 News has reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies in the area as we try to identify the suspects.

“These predators exist in the community, and we want to send the message that we will do whatever it takes to bring them to justice,” said Special Agent-in-Charge Ryan O’Connor, Rocky Mountain Field Office.

The military member was taken into custody by Army CID while the others were referred for civilian prosecution.

