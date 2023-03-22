Mental health resources available for students following deadly crash at Colorado Springs high school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local high school canceled classes Wednesday after a student died after being hit by a vehicle earlier this morning.

Police tell us a Jeep Wrangler hit a student in a crosswalk outside Doherty High.

Police are not releasing a lot of information at this time. But police did say the Jeep ran a red light, killing the student.

According to Colorado Springs Police Department, this is the 12th deadly crash in the Springs this year.

Police responded just before eight in the morning Wednesday to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

The family of the victim has been notified.

So far, police and school officials have not released the name of the student who died. They are also not saying if the driver will face any charges.

But police are urging everyone to pay attention near school zones.

“We’re not going to get a handle on this without the community’s help, and that means all of us, you know, taking responsibility behind the wheel, slowing down, and driving with courtesy and respect,” CSPD Lt. Steve Noblitt said.

The roads are back open, but school was closed for students today. Classes are expected to start back up on Thursday.

D11 said they will have crisis counselors on call this week and next.

One counselor from Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention said grief is best handled together.

“The management of grief is that it’s too much to handle on your own,” Caitlin Caviness, Program Coordinator and In-House Therapist at Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention said. “And it actually is super important to rely on the support and care of others and so connecting with each other as peers reaching out to that crisis counselor and maybe even getting more long-term therapy set up are all great ideas.”

