Fire burning east of Lamar in Colorado; smoke visible for miles

A fire was burning in Prowers County on Wednesday.
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:01 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A large fire was burning in Prowers County east of Lamar on Wednesday.

Smoke was visible for miles and was visible on our weather radar. As of 4:45 p.m., there were no evacuations according to the Prowers County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated. An estimated size of the fire was not available.

According to Daryl Orr who was in the area when the smoke was visible, the fire was burning close to Highway 50 and County Road 119.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo of mountain lion; this is not the one involved in the March 18, 2023, attack.
Mountain lion attacks Colorado man sitting in hot tub
The crash scene outside Doherty High School. The school has been closed for the day.
Student killed in crash outside Doherty High School
Still frame from body camera footage for a deadly officer-involved shooting in Colorado. 3/21/23.
Deadly shooting involving police under investigation in a small Colorado town
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Wanted poster tied to shooting suspect at a Colorado high school.
WANTED: Teen sought after 2 shot at a Colorado high school

Latest News

3/22/23
WATCH: Fire burning near Lamar
Kelsie
WATCH: Wednesday is Lynch Syndrome Awareness Day
D11 said they will have crisis counselors on call this week and next.
Mental health resources available for students following deadly crash at Colorado Springs high school
Wanted poster tied to shooting suspect at a Colorado high school.
WANTED: Teen sought after 2 shot at a Colorado high school