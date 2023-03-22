Fire burning east of Lamar in Colorado; smoke visible for miles

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A large fire was burning in Prowers County east of Lamar on Wednesday.

Smoke was visible for miles and was visible on our weather radar. As of 4:45 p.m., there were no evacuations according to the Prowers County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated. An estimated size of the fire was not available.

According to Daryl Orr who was in the area when the smoke was visible, the fire was burning close to Highway 50 and County Road 119.

Fire is located at Hwy 50 and County Rd 119 east of Lamar. #breaking winds still gusting to 65mph, temp 78 degrees pic.twitter.com/EkFzfxeReJ — Daryl Orr (@WxWyDaryl) March 22, 2023

