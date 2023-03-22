FDA gives clearance to lab-grown meat company

The United States Food and Drug Administration completed a second review of a company that...
The United States Food and Drug Administration completed a second review of a company that produces human food from cultured animal cells.(Eat Just, Inc.)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:54 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration completed a second review of a company that produces human food from cultured animal cells.

The federal agency said Tuesday it has “no further questions” about Good Meat Inc.’s safety standards to use living cells from chickens for growing in a controlled setting to culture human food.

Tuesday’s pre-market consultation does not yet give final approval for the product.

The cultured animal cell food for human consumption must still meet all federal requirements before being available to restaurants, retailers or stores.

Good Meat said Tuesday the cell-grown chicken will be first served in a Washington, D.C. restaurant once approved.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo of mountain lion; this is not the one involved in the March 18, 2023, attack.
Mountain lion attacks Colorado man sitting in hot tub
Still frame from body camera footage for a deadly officer-involved shooting in Colorado. 3/21/23.
Deadly shooting involving police under investigation in a small Colorado town
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Fugitive arrested in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, hospitalized after K9 was used
Shane Poteet
Sexually violent predator now living in southeast Colorado Springs

Latest News

Letecia Stauch is standing trial in the 2020 death of her stepson Gannon Stauch.
Defense says its sanity report found Letecia Stauch insane, as jury selection in trial continues
Grocery store prices may rise as storm after storm floods farms across the state.
Flooded fields in California may mean higher food prices
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Missiles, drones hit civilian buildings in Ukraine
Witness Greg Ramone said in court Tuesday he saw the actress crash hard into a man.
Witness says he heard scream in Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial
The number of seniors with Alzheimer's is expected to double by 2050.
Number of Alzheimer patients expected to double by 2050