‘Boulder Strong’: Wednesday marks 2 years since mass shooting at Colorado King Soopers

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Wednesday marks a somber anniversary in Colorado as the state remembers the 10 people killed in a mass shooting at a Boulder grocery store.

On March 22, 2021, a gunman opened fire at the King Soopers off Table Mesa Drive, killing a police officer and nine citizens, including three store employees. Suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, then 21, was arrested following a shootout with police, during which he was injured. He faces dozens of charges, including 10 first-degree murder charges.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement Wednesday morning in honor of the 10 lives lost that day.

“The impact of this tragedy will always be with Colorado. As the rhythm of life continues and another year of birthdays, holidays, retirements, or graduations occurs, we keep those we’ve lost in this tragic shooting with us at every turn. With every celebration, new beginning, and difficult moment, they are in our hearts and minds. That is how we can honor the lives lost on that fateful day. We will always be ‘Boulder Strong.’”

