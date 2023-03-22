‘Boulder Strong’: Wednesday marks 2 years since mass shooting at Colorado King Soopers

A memorial outside the Boulder King Soopers, where 10 lost their lives.
A memorial outside the Boulder King Soopers in 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:39 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Wednesday marks a somber anniversary in Colorado as the state remembers the 10 people killed in a mass shooting at a Boulder grocery store.

On March 22, 2021, a gunman opened fire at the King Soopers off Table Mesa Drive, killing a police officer and nine citizens, including three store employees. Suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, then 21, was arrested following a shootout with police, during which he was injured. He faces dozens of charges, including 10 first-degree murder charges.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement Wednesday morning in honor of the 10 lives lost that day.

“The impact of this tragedy will always be with Colorado. As the rhythm of life continues and another year of birthdays, holidays, retirements, or graduations occurs, we keep those we’ve lost in this tragic shooting with us at every turn. With every celebration, new beginning, and difficult moment, they are in our hearts and minds. That is how we can honor the lives lost on that fateful day. We will always be ‘Boulder Strong.’”

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo of mountain lion; this is not the one involved in the March 18, 2023, attack.
Mountain lion attacks Colorado man sitting in hot tub
Still frame from body camera footage for a deadly officer-involved shooting in Colorado. 3/21/23.
Deadly shooting involving police under investigation in a small Colorado town
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Fugitive arrested in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, hospitalized after K9 was used
Shane Poteet
Sexually violent predator now living in southeast Colorado Springs

Latest News

Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Deadline looms for some employers to opt out of paid leave program
Letecia Stauch is standing trial in the 2020 death of her stepson Gannon Stauch.
Defense says its sanity report found Letecia Stauch insane, as jury selection in trial continues
The number of seniors with Alzheimer's is expected to double by 2050.
Number of Alzheimer patients expected to double by 2050
Very windy Wednesday
VERY windy Wednesday