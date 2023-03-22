4 Mexican citizens arrested in Colorado as part of nationwide operation

DENVER (KKTV) - Four Mexican citizens out on parole or probation for driving under the influence have been arrested in Colorado

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) took the suspects into custody as part of a nationwide enforcement effort from March 4 to March 13.

According to the news release issued Wednesday, those arrested include:

A 25-year-old citizen of Mexico was arrested in Aurora. In January 2023, the Adams County District Court in Brighton convicted the noncitizen of vehicular assault — DUI.

A 33-year-old citizen of Mexico was arrested in Aurora. In January 2023 and July 2021, the Summit County District Court in Silverthorne convicted the noncitizen of DUI. In October 2021, the Jefferson County District Court in Golden convicted the noncitizen of misdemeanor DUI.

A 54-year-old citizen of Mexico in arrested in Denver. In January 2022, the Denver County Court in Denver convicted the noncitizen of misdemeanor driving while ability impaired — 2nd alcohol-related offense.

A 48-year-old citizen of Mexico in arrested in Denver. In 2022, 2006 and 2001, the Jefferson County District Court in Golden convicted the noncitizen of misdemeanor driving while ability impaired.

ICE officers focus enforcement resources on people who threaten the homeland, according to the news release.

In 2022 ERO arrested 46,396 noncitizens with criminal histories, ICE adds. This group had 198,498 associated charges and convictions, including 21,531 assault offenses; 8,164 sex and sexual assault offenses; 5,554 weapons offenses; 1,501 homicide-related offenses; and 1,114 kidnapping offenses.

Members of the public can report crimes and suspicious activity by dialing 866-347-2423 or completing the online tip form. Learn more about ICE’s mission to increase public safety in your community on Twitter @ERODenver.

