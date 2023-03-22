2-year-old child was in back of stolen car, Oklahoma police say

Police say the baby’s mother was inside a restaurant on Cache Rd. picking up food when a man jumped into her car and drove away -- with her infant still in the
By Avery Ikeda and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:50 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO/Gray News) - A 2-year-old child was in the back of a car when it was stolen Tuesday night, according to police in Oklahoma.

Lawton police say the child’s mother was inside a restaurant picking up food when a man jumped into her car and drove away.

The child was still in the backseat at the time.

Lawton police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Blessing says it took him 20 minutes to get to the scene after initially being called. By the time he arrived, the car was already found abandoned.

“It just goes to show you how important, how seriously we take these matters,” Blessing says. “The important thing is that the child was found safe and nothing else has occurred.”

Officials say the 2-year-old was reunited with the mother.

The investigation is expected to continue on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo of mountain lion; this is not the one involved in the March 18, 2023, attack.
Mountain lion attacks Colorado man sitting in hot tub
Snow emergency
2 teens killed in sledding accident at Copper Mountain
Letecia Stauch is standing trial in the 2020 death of her stepson Gannon Stauch.
Jury selection begins in trial of Letecia Stauch
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Still frame from body camera footage for a deadly officer-involved shooting in Colorado. 3/21/23.
Deadly shooting involving police under investigation in a small Colorado town

Latest News

CHSAA agrees to change rules after complaint
WATCH- CHSAA agrees to changes after complaint
Some of Donald Trump's associates have had their share of legal trouble.
Here's a look at former Trump employees tied to criminal charges
The two children, identified by authorities as Ragan Zion Crowder and Riley Zala Crowder, were...
Amber Alert issued for 2 siblings abducted by parent in Virginia
Colorado State Patrol reports 7 emergency vehicles have been hit on state roadways already this...
'Move over law' is expanding in Colorado this summer