2 faculty members injured in shooting at Denver’s East High School

DENVER (KKTV) - Two faculty members were wounded in a shooting at Denver high school Wednesday morning.

The Denver Police Department reported just after 10 a.m. that its officers had responded to a reported shooting at East High School near the state Capitol.

ALERT: #DPD is responding to a shooting at East High School. Unknown number of victims at this time. Investigators are working to gather information, expect large police presence in the area. Updates will be posted to this thread as they are made available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/YkosOOOjmS — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 22, 2023

Police announced a short time later that they had found two victims, both adults, and transported them to the hospital. Denver Public Schools told 11 News sister station CBS Denver that both victims were staff members.

The suspect is believed to have fled the scene. It’s not yet confirmed if the shooter has affiliation with the school.

The district says it will begin a controlled release of students once it gets the go-ahead from police.

CBS Denver is reporting that 10 guns have been confiscated from students in Denver schools between the start of the school year and February.

