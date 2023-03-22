2 faculty members injured in shooting at Denver’s East High School

The scene outside East High School on March 22, 2023.
The scene outside East High School on March 22, 2023.(CBS Denver)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:32 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Two faculty members were wounded in a shooting at Denver high school Wednesday morning.

The Denver Police Department reported just after 10 a.m. that its officers had responded to a reported shooting at East High School near the state Capitol.

Police announced a short time later that they had found two victims, both adults, and transported them to the hospital. Denver Public Schools told 11 News sister station CBS Denver that both victims were staff members.

The suspect is believed to have fled the scene. It’s not yet confirmed if the shooter has affiliation with the school.

The district says it will begin a controlled release of students once it gets the go-ahead from police.

CBS Denver is reporting that 10 guns have been confiscated from students in Denver schools between the start of the school year and February.

