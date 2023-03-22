11 Call For Action Alert: BBB scam tracker warns of biggest scams in our area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Better Business Bureau has a warning about the biggest scams circulating in our area right now.

11 News’ Katie Pelton sat down with the CEO of the BBB of Southern Colorado to discuss what you need to know.

Katie Pelton: The BBB just released the Scam Tracker Risk report, showing the biggest scams from 2022. Online shopping scams are still a big one -- this one really skyrocketed when the pandemic started and folks were doing more online shopping.

Jonathan Liebert: “We were all shut at home, couldn’t leave for a period of time, so a lot of consumers were actually making purchases online. Unfortunately, scammers knew that was going to occur and they absolutely targeted that category. So that’s gone from the top ten over the last couple of years, to number one in that spot where consumers have to be careful of what they’re buying online.”

Pelton: Employment scams are making a big resurgence...

Liebert: “That’s number two on the list, we’re seeing a lot more individuals trying to get really good jobs, working from home, remote 100 percent. With these types of employment scams, really making sure that if it’s too good to be true, they’re giving you everything that you ask for - it might be a great job, but as soon as you hear this employer tell you, ‘you need to make a deposit for this training, we’ll reimburse you later’ -- that’s your red flag right there, that they’re asking you to deposit money or make a check transfer, that this is something that’s a scam.”

Pelton: Cryptocurrency scams are climbing, too.

Liebert: “Absolutely, so in the top five is cryptocurrency scams. They’re not doing the wire transfers as much, I think a lot of the work that we’ve done here, just locally, has really made sure people are aware to not do that. But just gift cards, I think that’s another big red flag to really make sure that you’re watching out for that. With the cryptocurrencies, consumers are still learning about that, there’s still things you hear in the news, of this is worth a lot of money or this is a scam, there’s a lot of misinformation out there, but cryptocurrency scams are big as well.”

Pelton: What else stood out to you?

Liebert: “Overall, scams are down from 2021, by 12%. But because of the pandemic, that’s the highest we’ve ever seen it. And so it’s dropped a little bit right now.

“But the second part to that, the bad news is that in terms of the dollar of people getting taken on scams, but it is up by about four or five percent. The piece that comes with that that I think is important for viewers to know is that in terms of the age demographic, 18 to 24, that is the age demographic that is getting taken for the most. On average, scammers across the US are getting taken for about $174. Younger generation, 18-24 it’s about $220.

“Phishing scams are up significantly where they’re trying to get intel and information on you, so we have to be aware of that and you have to be careful. So don’t click that link, really be mindful of it.”

To view the report, click here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.