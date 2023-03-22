11 Call For Action Alert: BBB scam tracker warns of biggest scams in our area

This is an 11 Call For Action Alert.
By Katie Pelton
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:13 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Better Business Bureau has a warning about the biggest scams circulating in our area right now.

11 News’ Katie Pelton sat down with the CEO of the BBB of Southern Colorado to discuss what you need to know.

Katie Pelton: The BBB just released the Scam Tracker Risk report, showing the biggest scams from 2022. Online shopping scams are still a big one -- this one really skyrocketed when the pandemic started and folks were doing more online shopping.

Jonathan Liebert: “We were all shut at home, couldn’t leave for a period of time, so a lot of consumers were actually making purchases online. Unfortunately, scammers knew that was going to occur and they absolutely targeted that category. So that’s gone from the top ten over the last couple of years, to number one in that spot where consumers have to be careful of what they’re buying online.”

Pelton: Employment scams are making a big resurgence...

Liebert: “That’s number two on the list, we’re seeing a lot more individuals trying to get really good jobs, working from home, remote 100 percent. With these types of employment scams, really making sure that if it’s too good to be true, they’re giving you everything that you ask for - it might be a great job, but as soon as you hear this employer tell you, ‘you need to make a deposit for this training, we’ll reimburse you later’ -- that’s your red flag right there, that they’re asking you to deposit money or make a check transfer, that this is something that’s a scam.”

Pelton: Cryptocurrency scams are climbing, too.

Liebert: “Absolutely, so in the top five is cryptocurrency scams. They’re not doing the wire transfers as much, I think a lot of the work that we’ve done here, just locally, has really made sure people are aware to not do that. But just gift cards, I think that’s another big red flag to really make sure that you’re watching out for that. With the cryptocurrencies, consumers are still learning about that, there’s still things you hear in the news, of this is worth a lot of money or this is a scam, there’s a lot of misinformation out there, but cryptocurrency scams are big as well.”

Pelton: What else stood out to you?

Liebert: “Overall, scams are down from 2021, by 12%. But because of the pandemic, that’s the highest we’ve ever seen it. And so it’s dropped a little bit right now.

“But the second part to that, the bad news is that in terms of the dollar of people getting taken on scams, but it is up by about four or five percent. The piece that comes with that that I think is important for viewers to know is that in terms of the age demographic, 18 to 24, that is the age demographic that is getting taken for the most. On average, scammers across the US are getting taken for about $174. Younger generation, 18-24 it’s about $220.

“Phishing scams are up significantly where they’re trying to get intel and information on you, so we have to be aware of that and you have to be careful. So don’t click that link, really be mindful of it.”

To view the report, click here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo of mountain lion; this is not the one involved in the March 18, 2023, attack.
Mountain lion attacks Colorado man sitting in hot tub
Still frame from body camera footage for a deadly officer-involved shooting in Colorado. 3/21/23.
Deadly shooting involving police under investigation in a small Colorado town
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Fugitive arrested in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, hospitalized after K9 was used
Shane Poteet
Sexually violent predator now living in southeast Colorado Springs

Latest News

BBB scams
WATCH: 2022 BBB Scam Tracker Risk report
The crash scene outside Doherty High School. The school has been closed for the day.
Student killed in crash outside Doherty High School
‘Boulder Strong’: Wednesday marks 2 years since mass shooting at Colorado King Soopers
‘Boulder Strong’: Wednesday marks 2 years since mass shooting at Colorado King Soopers
Fred Giron, who was 46 at the time of his death in April 2022.
Pueblo County homicide solved year later