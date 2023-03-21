WATCH LIVE: State of the Bases Address

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, Space Base Delta 1 Installations’ Commander, Colonel David Hanson, will give his inaugural Space Base Delta 1 State of the Bases address.

According to a news release, SBD 1 provides the installation support to ensure 70% of the U.S. Space Force Delta mission sets located at Peterson SFB, Schriever SFB, and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station will assure national access to space and the defense of global space resources.

At the State of the Bases address, the installations’ commander will outline an introduction to his command, mission, and the outlook for the forthcoming year.

