Springs police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police need your help finding a missing teen.

Hade Rodriguez-Cruz, just 13, was last seen at her home on Chelton Road near Halstead Circle at 6:30 Monday evening. She was reported missing a few hours later.

Hade is 4-foot-11 and 98 pounds with long black hair down to her legs. She was last wearing a black shirt with baggy jeans. There are concerns for her safety, and police are asking anyone with knowledge on her whereabouts to call them right away at 719-444-7000.

