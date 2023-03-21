Springs police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

Hade Rodriguez-Cruz
Hade Rodriguez-Cruz(CSPD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:30 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police need your help finding a missing teen.

Hade Rodriguez-Cruz, just 13, was last seen at her home on Chelton Road near Halstead Circle at 6:30 Monday evening. She was reported missing a few hours later.

Hade is 4-foot-11 and 98 pounds with long black hair down to her legs. She was last wearing a black shirt with baggy jeans. There are concerns for her safety, and police are asking anyone with knowledge on her whereabouts to call them right away at 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow emergency
2 teens killed in sledding accident at Copper Mountain
Letecia Stauch is standing trial in the 2020 death of her stepson Gannon Stauch.
Jury selection begins in trial of Letecia Stauch
The bunny inside which fentanyl was found.
Good boy! Pueblo County K-9 finds drugs inside stuffed bunny at rest stop
This trial comes after a long wait following Stauch entering a plea of not guilty by reason of...
2020-Present: Breaking down the 3-year timeline for the Letecia Stauch murder case
Firefighters at the complex off Woodmen and Union on March 18, 2023.
Colorado Springs man scales 3-story building to help man suffering asthma attack during fire

Latest News

Letecia Stauch is standing trial in the 2020 death of her stepson Gannon Stauch.
Jury selection begins in trial of Letecia Stauch
Decent Tuesday, windy Wednesday
Decent Tuesday
Stock photo of mountain lion; this is not the one involved in the March 18, 2023, attack.
Mountain lion attacks Colorado man sitting in hot tub
Man arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot Springs business owner, calling him slurs