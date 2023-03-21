Spring brings new round of rain, snow to California

The Golden State is starting the week off with another vicious blast of weather. (Source: CNN/KGO/KFSN/KCRA/NOAA/CHP FRESNO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:36 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A strong late-season Pacific storm brought more wind, rain and snow to saturated California on Tuesday as the first full day of spring showed little change from the state’s extraordinary winter.

Forecasters said the storm would focus on the southern half of the state, bringing threats of heavy runoff and mountain snowfall measured in feet.

Ponding water shut down multiple lanes of U.S. 101 in downtown Los Angeles before dawn, and there were numerous reports of cars being disabled by freeway potholes.

The National Weather Service said the storm is a Pacific low pressure system interacting with California’s 12th atmospheric river since late December.

California’s unexpected siege of wet weather after years of drought also included February blizzards powered by arctic air.

The storms have unleashed flooding and loaded mountains with so much snow that roofs have been crushed and crews have struggled to keep highways clear of avalanches.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow emergency
2 teens killed in sledding accident at Copper Mountain
Letecia Stauch is standing trial in the 2020 death of her stepson Gannon Stauch.
Jury selection begins in trial of Letecia Stauch
Colorado Springs Police tells 11 News the driver was having a medical episode, which caused...
Driver minor injuries after ramming into home and car; medical episode the cause
The bunny inside which fentanyl was found.
Good boy! Pueblo County K-9 finds drugs inside stuffed bunny at rest stop
This trial comes after a long wait following Stauch entering a plea of not guilty by reason of...
2020-Present: Breaking down the 3-year timeline for the Letecia Stauch murder case

Latest News

Veteran story
WATCH: Iraq veteran reflects on service 20 years later
Shane Poteet
Sexually violent predator now living in southeast Colorado Springs
Two Ilinois teens were killed in a sledding accident while visiting a Colorado ski resort. (KUSA)
2 teens killed in sledding accident
FILE - Tennis great Martina Navratilova is shown in the royal box on Centre Court at the All...
Martina Navratilova says she is cancer-free, returns to her TV work
Police said they are investigating two crime scenes.
Body found in fire pit of North Carolina home