Sexually violent predator now living in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A sexually violent predator has moved to an address in Colorado Springs.

In accordance with state law, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Shane Poteet would be living in the 2500 block of Nadine Drive near Astrozon Boulevard and Chelton Road.

Poteet was convicted in 2010 and again in 2016 for attempted child sex crimes, the first being attempted internet sexual exploitation of a child and the second being attempted sexual assault on a child. Both crimes happened in Prowers County.

Poteet previously lived in Colorado Springs in 2019 while on parole. A photo of him can be viewed at the top of this page.

Poteet is one of 23 sexually violent predators currently registered with the Colorado Springs Police Department. For more information on SVPs living in Colorado Springs, click here.

