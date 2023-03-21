Road back open in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday following reports of smoke

Tejon street was closed in downtown Colorado Springs 3/21/23.
Tejon street was closed in downtown Colorado Springs 3/21/23.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:36 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to an area in downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesday for a possible fire.

Just after 3:30 p.m., the department announced Tejon Street was closed between Pikes Peak and Tejon for a report of smoke on the 5th floor of a building.

At about 4:15 p.m. the department provided an update stating “not emergency found.”

The roads were back open soo after. This article will not be updated, the purpose of this article was to provide the latest information on a road closure in a busy area.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

