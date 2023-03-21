Road back open in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday following reports of smoke

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to an area in downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesday for a possible fire.

Just after 3:30 p.m., the department announced Tejon Street was closed between Pikes Peak and Tejon for a report of smoke on the 5th floor of a building.

At about 4:15 p.m. the department provided an update stating “not emergency found.”

The roads were back open soo after. This article will not be updated, the purpose of this article was to provide the latest information on a road closure in a busy area.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of 6 N. Tejon St. for a report of smoke on the 5th floor. Tejon is closed at Pikes Peak due to multiple fire apparatus in the area. pic.twitter.com/S67AsOxXTH — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 21, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.