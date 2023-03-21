Pueblo Police announce 7 stolen vehicles recovered and 7 arrests

Pueblo Police and other law enforcement agencies made seven arrests while recovering seven...
Pueblo Police and other law enforcement agencies made seven arrests while recovering seven stolen vehicles recently.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:55 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo announced seven people were arrested and seven stolen vehicles were recovered recently.

The announcement came on social media Tuesday afternoon.

“Recently, in our continued fight against auto theft, the Colorado State Patrol, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, local Parole, Canon City PD, Fountain PD and our department once again combined efforts and recovered seven stolen vehicles and recovered another associated with eluding police in Denver,” part of a post on the Pueblo Police Department Twitter page reads. “Along with the recoveries, seven arrests were made with another having charges referred to our local District Attorney’s office. Along with drugs, a stolen gun was recovered with the arrestee being booked as a previous offender in possession of a weapon.”

Police did not identify any of the people arrested in the social media post, but shared a message with the public.

“We would like to send a reminder to lock your doors and never leave keys or items in your vehicle, as they attract criminals and increase the chances of your vehicle being stolen,” the post adds.

