Police in Pueblo ask for help locating homicide suspect and identifying person of interest

Austin Aragon and person of interest.
Austin Aragon and person of interest.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 21, 2023
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking for help with locating a homicide suspect along with identifying a person of interest.

On Tuesday, Police shared a photo of Austin Aragon and a second photo of an unidentified individual. Aragon has been wanted for murder since December in connection to a reported shooting on Dec. 2 in the 1000 block of E. 6th Street.

A man was killed in the shooting and a woman had to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on Aragon’s location or the second person’s identity is asked to call 719-320-6006.

