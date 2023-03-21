Police in Pueblo ask for help locating homicide suspect and identifying person of interest

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking for help with locating a homicide suspect along with identifying a person of interest.

On Tuesday, Police shared a photo of Austin Aragon and a second photo of an unidentified individual. Aragon has been wanted for murder since December in connection to a reported shooting on Dec. 2 in the 1000 block of E. 6th Street.

A man was killed in the shooting and a woman had to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on Aragon’s location or the second person’s identity is asked to call 719-320-6006.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.