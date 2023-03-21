Parents: Enroll your kids in swim lessons ahead of the summer

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:37 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Even though we just switched to spring, swim instructors recommend parents already be thinking about summer.

“The winter is the best time to start swim lessons, but definitely getting your kids in the water in spring is going to be more beneficial than trying to knock it out in the summertime,” explained Lauri Armstrong, owner of Little Fins Swim School in Colorado Springs. “It takes time to learn how to swim and to become water safe. A lot of kiddos come in to get refreshers before the summer.”

Experts say drowning is the number one cause of death for children under 5 years old.

Drowning can come from an inexperienced swimmer or lack of supervision.

“It happens really quickly. I’ve actually watched one of my friend’s kids almost drown in Palmer Lake,” said Bethany Rathman, who has two kids enrolled at Little Fins Swim School year-round. “I tell every mom that I know to do swim lessons, because you just don’t know. You can’t always have you eyes on your kids and it happens really quickly.”

Armstrong tells 11 News they teach basic water safety at every lesson alongside other swimming skills to ensure kids at every level are trained for the summer.

“In Colorado, we don’t have a lot of water. So, our pools open usually Memorial Day to Labor Day, and so that doesn’t give us a lot of opportunity to teach our kids to be water safe,” explained Armstrong. “Get your kids in swim lessons; even adults should take swim lessons. It’s a life-saving skill, it’s something they are going to use for the rest of their lives.

Kids as young as 6 months be enrolled for swim lessons at various locations in Colorado Springs, including Little Fins Swim School.

