Man sentenced for crashing a stolen tow truck into a Colorado police department

Rudy Salazar
Rudy Salazar(Weld County DA)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:34 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after stealing a tow truck and crashing it into the gate of a police department in Colorado.

The chaotic crime was carried out on June 28, 2021 after authorities received a call of a stolen tow truck hitting multiple vehicles in Greeley.

“The defendant, Rudy Salazar, also crashed into a Greeley Police sergeant west of the police station while he was driving his personal vehicle. Salazar then crashed into a gate at the Greeley Police Department,” part of a news release issued by the Weld County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday reads. " Thankfully none of the victims were seriously injured.”

The prison sentence was handed out on Wednesday as part of a plea deal.

“It truly is a miracle that no one was seriously injured or killed that morning,” Deputy District Attorney Christopher Jewkes said. “We absolutely will not tolerate this type of behavior in our community. It could have been a lot worse, but we’re grateful that other than damage to vehicles that can be replaced, we didn’t have any fatalities.”

