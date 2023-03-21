Man arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot Springs business owner, calling him slurs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after police say he threatened a store owner and his family.

Officers got a 911 call from the business owner around 7 Monday night.

“[The] business owner reported an assault in progress with the suspect threatening to shoot the victim and his family, who were on the scene,” a police lieutenant said.

The suspect eventually left the store but lingered in the area. He was still nearby when an officer pulled up moments later.

“The business owner exited to point out the suspect. The suspect immediately began sprinting towards the business owner, and the officer moved to block the suspect and physically separated the suspect and business owner,” the lieutenant said.

Police say they learned the suspect had called the business owner several slurs while threatening to shoot him and his family. He was taken into custody; officers did not find any weapon on him. The suspect has been identified as James Felter, and as of Tuesday morning, jail records show a person with that name remains in the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on multiple charges.

The business was not named but is located on Uintah just east of the interstate.

