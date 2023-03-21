Man arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot Springs business owner, calling him slurs

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after police say he threatened a store owner and his family.

Officers got a 911 call from the business owner around 7 Monday night.

“[The] business owner reported an assault in progress with the suspect threatening to shoot the victim and his family, who were on the scene,” a police lieutenant said.

The suspect eventually left the store but lingered in the area. He was still nearby when an officer pulled up moments later.

“The business owner exited to point out the suspect. The suspect immediately began sprinting towards the business owner, and the officer moved to block the suspect and physically separated the suspect and business owner,” the lieutenant said.

Police say they learned the suspect had called the business owner several slurs while threatening to shoot him and his family. He was taken into custody; officers did not find any weapon on him. The suspect has been identified as James Felter, and as of Tuesday morning, jail records show a person with that name remains in the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on multiple charges.

The business was not named but is located on Uintah just east of the interstate.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow emergency
2 teens killed in sledding accident at Copper Mountain
Letecia Stauch is standing trial in the 2020 death of her stepson Gannon Stauch.
Jury selection begins in trial of Letecia Stauch
The bunny inside which fentanyl was found.
Good boy! Pueblo County K-9 finds drugs inside stuffed bunny at rest stop
This trial comes after a long wait following Stauch entering a plea of not guilty by reason of...
2020-Present: Breaking down the 3-year timeline for the Letecia Stauch murder case
Firefighters at the complex off Woodmen and Union on March 18, 2023.
Colorado Springs man scales 3-story building to help man suffering asthma attack during fire

Latest News

Letecia Stauch is standing trial in the 2020 death of her stepson Gannon Stauch.
Jury selection begins in trial of Letecia Stauch
Hade Rodriguez-Cruz
Springs police looking for missing 13-year-old girl
Decent Tuesday, windy Wednesday
Decent Tuesday
Stock photo of mountain lion; this is not the one involved in the March 18, 2023, attack.
Mountain lion attacks Colorado man sitting in hot tub