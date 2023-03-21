“It feels like yesterday,” Colorado Air Force Veteran reflects on Iraq 20 years later

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Twenty years ago, the U.S. eagerly watched their TVs as President George W. Bush announced that the nation was going to war.

Operation Iraqi Freedom then kicked off March 20, 2003, prompting many to deploy to Iraq for an operation that lasted until 2011.

As the U.S. prepared for war, though, local Air Force veteran, retired Colonel Kim “KC” Campbell was already prepared to fight.

“I was in Kuwait at the time,” Campbell said. She got word that her unit was elected to deploy in February of that year and arrived in Kuwait on March 1.

“We had watched the president’s address to the nation as a squadron, and then we spent the night getting a series of what we call Alarm Reds, which were indications of potentially incoming missiles.”

She recalled the events of those days with great detail, remembering the events of the war like it was more recent.

“It’s been 20 years which is hard to believe because sometimes, when I think about it, if feels like yesterday, I remember at all very clearly,” she said.

What came next for Ret. Col. Campbell made national headlines. On April 6, 2003, she said she was sent to support ground troops over Baghdad. She said she remembers flying in bad weather when she saw a fire fight that had broken out. She flew in ready to help when she heard an explosion.

“I knew immediately that my airplane had been hit by enemy fire,” Campbell said. “When my airplane was hit, it nosed over and I instinctively just pulled back on the control stick and absolutely nothing happened, I mean, I was just plunging to the ground down to Baghdad, completely out of control.”

After trying all the regular techniques to get her plane back in the air, she said she recognized she only had two options: figure it out, or eject into enemy territory. However, with the fire fight all around her, she said ejection was last case scenario.

“I was able to figure it out and got the jet and emergency backup system,” she said.

Her story of survival made national headlines, with stations from around the world flocking to see the damage of her plane and hear how she made it out. To her, it marked a turning point in her life. She said amid the hardships of war, she was able to make connections that has lasted to this day.

“What I remember most was hearing the guy from my squadron over the radio who would just come out to welcome me home,” she said, “that’s what I remember, that’s what I go back to you is that feeling of mutual support and camaraderie.”

And she said she still feels the impacts today.

“I remember a message that I recently got from a daughter who said ‘thanks for helping my dad get home safely’… I mean that’s why we do what we do.”

Since her time in Iraq, she has spent her time speaking at military events, hearing other peoples’ stories, and sharing her own story of courage and leadership.

“I think courage is being afraid and doing it anyway,” she said, defining the idea. “Sometimes we get so worried about being afraid, it just feels uncomfortable, but it’s all about what you do in those moments, that’s what matters the most.”

You can read her full story here.

And if you are a vet, or someone you know is a vet dealing with the mental health challenges that come with war, you can find local resources for veterans here.

