Fugitive arrested in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, hospitalized after K9 was used

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fugitive was arrested in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

Colorado Springs Police shared a few details on the incident leading to the arrest. According to the police, officers tracked the wanted person to 375 Chapel Ln. The area is west of I-25 near Woodmen Road. The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Lawrence Johnson and was in his car when officers located him. Johnson was on parole for the original charges of kidnapping and forgery.

“Officers attempted to take Johnson into custody and utilized their vehicles to prevent Johnson from escaping in his vehicle,” police wrote on social media. “Regardless of officers’ presence, activated lights on the vehicles, and multiple verbal commands, Johnson made an extended attempt to escape officers in his vehicle. Police tactics and less lethal tools were utilized to prevent the escape and to eventually force him to exit the vehicle.”

A CSPD K9 was used to take the suspect into custody before Johnson was taken to the hospital.

“Other than Johnson, no community members or officers were injured. No firearms were discharged by either police or Johnson during this event. As a result of his actions today, there will be additional criminal charges,” police wrote on Twitter.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

