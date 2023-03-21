Fentanyl found in stuffed animal outside of a Pueblo rest stop

Pueblo County, Colo. (KKTV) -An alarming discovery was found at a rest area outside of Pueblo early Monday morning. Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said they found a jar full of fentanyl inside of a stuffed animal.

According to deputies, the toy and the drugs were found after witnesses reported seeing someone throw away a backpack inside a trash can after a reported rollover crash.

“It’s just like, who is the type of person and why do they have it and why did they decide to use a bunny?” said Christina Jordan, a resident in the area.

Deputies said it started at a rest stop, along southbound I-25 near mile-marker 112, after they received calls of a rollover crash Monday morning.

While investigating, Colorado State Patrol said they learned from a witness that one of people in the crash threw a backpack into a trash can. When Pueblo deputies arrived with a K9 unit, they found the stuffed animal, drugs and a gun.

Authorities said the three people involved in the crash, all under 18 years old, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

State Patrol said no charges have been filed and no names have been released as of Monday evening.

While the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and State Patrol wouldn’t talk on camera, 11News Anchor Grace Kraemer spoke with Pueblo Police. They say fentanyl is a growing concern, not only in their city, but across the state.

“The danger with fentanyl is that it’s a lot stronger than regular heroin, or other opiates like that. Anytime we come across more than 10 pills, that is pretty significant for us,” said Sgt. Frank Ortega with the Pueblo Police Department.

The rest stop is closed to the public.

As soon as 11News learns more about potential charges, we will update this article.

