Driver minor injuries after ramming into home and car, medical episode the cause
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver has minor injuries this afternoon after crashing into a home and another car in southern Colorado.
Colorado Springs Police tells 11 News the driver was having a medical episode, which caused them to crash into the garage of the home and a parked car. Police say they first got the call around 3:39pm in a neighborhood off of Vickie Lane. The truck, car and home has major damage.
The driver of the vehicle has minor injuries. No citations will be given.
Here is video from the scene.
