Driver minor injuries after ramming into home and car, medical episode the cause

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver has minor injuries this afternoon after crashing into a home and another car in southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs Police tells 11 News the driver was having a medical episode, which caused them to crash into the garage of the home and a parked car. Police say they first got the call around 3:39pm in a neighborhood off of Vickie Lane. The truck, car and home has major damage.

The driver of the vehicle has minor injuries. No citations will be given.

Here is video from the scene.

#Breaking: Colorado Springs Police tell me the call for this crash came in around 3:39pm. Police say the driver of the truck was having a medical episode which caused them to drive into the garage of this home on Vickie Lane. Police say the truck came to a stop on the car. pic.twitter.com/j2LueTdobf — Brian Sherrod (@briansherrodtv) March 21, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.