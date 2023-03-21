Deadline looms for some employers to opt out of paid leave program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The deadline for some employers to opt out of providing paid leave is approaching.

The Family and Medical Leave Insurance program, or FAMLI, was passed by voters in November of 2020. The program requires most employers to provide up to 12 weeks of paid leave to their employees for family emergencies, such as health complications.

In January of this year, an added tax appeared on most Coloradans’ paychecks. This will last a year and funds the FAMLI leave. However, local governments have the option to opt out of this tax, as well as the benefits.

The full guide for local governments can be found here. Under the language of the program, though, a local government is defined as “any county, city and county, city, or town, whether home rule or statutory, or any school district, special district, authority, or other political subdivision of the state.”

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment held a virtual town hall to educate the public on the specifics of the program on Tuesday. Among the items discussed were specifications for how to get the benefits even if your employer opts out. They said if you are opted out of the tax, you won’t get the benefits; but you can still get the benefits by enrolling as an employee.

The full list of employers who opted out of the tax can be found here.

Among those who opted out are some of southern Colorado’s largest school districts. Many already have plans in place for paid leave for their employees. This is why CDLE said communication is key.

“I’d say the important pieces right now... communicate with your employer,” said Tracey Marshall with CDLE, “and understand what your employer is doing to support you as an employee with this paid family leave program.”

For example, District 11 told 11 News they voted to opt out in October, but have a paid leave plan already in place.

The deadline for a local government agency to vote to opt out of the tax is March 31, but they aren’t required to notify anyone of their intentions until much later. Should an employer opt out without a plan for long-term paid leave, though, CDLE said everyone can still take advantage of the program.

“The individual employees still have the option to opt in, so there’s no reason for those employees to not be covered if they wish to be,” said Marshall.

The option to opt in as an employee has not been added to their website yet, but as the year goes on and the state fleshes how to take advantage of the program, they said the option will be added. Until then, their website has other resources with information on the program.

Another virtual town hall will be held in April.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.