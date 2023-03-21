‘Bear huggers’ and ‘deer protectors’ sought by New Mexico Department of Game and Fish

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KKTV) - If you’re on the hunt for a new gig, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is looking to fill some uniquely-named positions!

Earlier this month on Facebook, the wildlife agency shared a post on Facebook stating they were looking to hire “professional bear huggers.”

“Must have ability to hike in strenuous conditions, have the courage to crawl into a bear den, and have the trust in your coworkers to keep you safe during the process,” part of the post reads. “Not all law enforcement field work is this glamorous, but we would love for you to join the team where you can have the experience of a lifetime.”

The deadline to apply for the “bear bugger” position is March 30. Click here to apply. The bear hugger post had more than 1,500 shares as of Tuesday leading to a new job title, “professional deer protector,” or Conservation Officer!

“Bambi doesn’t have a thing on the real-life version,” a post fo Facebook by the wildlife department on Monday reads. “Which means as spring gets near, our Conservation Officers must respond to many baby deer reports. Fawns are often left unattended by their mothers while they feed. They always return to the fawn, which is kept hidden away from predators. If you find a fawn, LEAVE IT ALONE! The mother will come back to feed and nurture it. The calls our officers receive are usually from someone who picked up a fawn who thinks its been abandoned. This makes it extremely difficult to reunite the fawn with the mother, which puts additional stress on the fawn.”

Click here to apply for the Conservation Officer position.

