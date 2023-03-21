Avalanche head coach signs 3-year extension

DENVER (KKTV) - The head coach of the Colorado Avalanche signed their head coach to a three-year contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday.

Coach Jared Bednar’s current deal expires after this season and his extension is through the 2026-27 season. Bednar led the Avs to a Stanley Cup last season ad is the winningest coach in franchise history with a 281-190-52 record.

As of Tuesday, the Avs were in second place in the Central Division with a record of 41-22-6.

