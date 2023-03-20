Police: Good Samaritan stops suspected drunk driver after pedestrian is hit

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 20, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A good Samaritan helped police catch an alleged drunk driver suspected of trying to flee two crashes Sunday, including one involving a pedestrian.

Police say the driver first fled a crash at Airport Road and Crestline Drive. Less than a mile later, he hit a pedestrian crossing the street at Airport Road and Sand Creek Drive.

The bystander reportedly saw the driver trying to get away and stopped him.

“Once officers arrived, the suspect was arrested for DUI,” a police lieutenant said.

The pedestrian was injured but walked away from the crash. Officers would like to talk to them and are asking that person or anyone who knows them to call the CSPD non-emergency line at 719-444-7000.

The suspect was identified as Erick De Jesus De Los Santos.

