Jury selection begins Monday in trial of Letecia Stauch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than three years after a young boy disappeared in the Pikes Peak region, his stepmother is standing trial for his murder.

The trial has been a long time coming for Gannon Stauch’s loved ones, who have faced years of delays in the case, with everything from the pandemic to a brief attempt by the defendant to represent herself causing setbacks.

But Monday morning, the moment has finally come: jury selection will commence in the trial of Letecia Stauch.

Stauch, now 39, is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon in January 2020 and then trying to pass it off as a runaway case. The missing persons case made national headlines and brought people across the country into Facebook groups dedicated to both discussion and amateur sleuthing. On the ground in the Pikes Peak region, hundreds of citizen volunteers joined law enforcement searching for the boy. The community clung to hope he would be found alive.

But on March 2, 2020, five weeks to the day after she reported her stepson missing, Stauch was arrested in South Carolina for his murder and was extradited back to Colorado three days later. During her trip back to El Paso County, Stauch allegedly slipped out of her handcuffs in the back of her transport vehicle and attacked a deputy.

Gannon’s remains were found in a suitcase under a highway in Florida a couple of weeks after his stepmother’s arrest. He had been brutally harmed before his death, according to investigators.

Stauch’s arrest affidavit, which includes more details on the case, can be found here.

11 News’ original coverage on the case (January 2020-March 2020) can be found here.

A timeline on the case can be viewed here.

Stauch’s first appearance in an El Paso County courtroom came on March 11, 2020. That same week, the COVID-19 pandemic reached the U.S., and subsequent hearings were delayed -- though a judge declined a motion by Stauch’s attorney to allow her to bond out of jail “so that she is able to have video and phone access with counsel from the safety of her home.”

Stauch was later handed additional charges after she allegedly hatched a plan to escape from jail. That second case is still ongoing.

Stauch originally pleaded not guilty in the death of her stepson, then changed her plea in February 2022 to not guilty by reason of insanity, a few short months after a judge ruled there was sufficient evidence against her to move the case to trial. Her new plea stalled the case further, as any insanity plea requires the state to conduct a mental health evaluation, and the case can’t move forward until one is completed. Again and again in the following months, court would convene to discuss the results, and the judge would be told more time was needed.

Ultimately Stauch would undergo two evaluations, with the first finding her sane. While the results of the second evaluation have not been released, a trial date was set last October.

Jury selection is expected to take days if not weeks, in part because of the strong likelihood that much of jury pool has been exposed to media coverage on the case. The judge has said it could take prosecutors and the defense longer to seat an impartial jury.

Opening statements are currently slated to begin on April 3.

