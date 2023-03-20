Good boy! Pueblo County K-9 finds drugs inside stuffed bunny

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - It wasn’t just stuffing inside of a toy rabbit found at a Pueblo County rest stop.

Hidden within the toy’s cuddly exterior was a jar full of fentanyl.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies were dispatched to mile marker 112 off the interstate to help Colorado State Patrol with a rollover. While there, a witness alerted them that someone involved in the crash had tossed a backpack out at the nearby rest stop.

Enter K-9 Edo and his handler, Deputy Martinez.

“Deputies located the backpack and K-9 Edo alerted Deputy Martinez of possible drugs in the pack,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post. “Deputies found a stuffed bunny in the backpack with a jar containing fentanyl concealed inside it.”

Deputies also found a handgun and loaded magazine stashed in the backpack. The gun’s serial number had been altered.

The canine crimefighter didn’t stop there: he also sniffed out drugs in the vehicle involved in the crash!

“Awesome work, Edo and Deputy Martinez!” said the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.