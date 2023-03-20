Customs finds giant snails alive in traveler’s suitcase

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a...
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a suitcase owned by a traveler from Ghana.(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:04 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It almost looks like a plate of escargot, but it’s a potentially dangerous discovery at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a suitcase owned by a traveler from Ghana.

The snails are deemed a “prohibited organism” by U.S. officials since they can cause harm to humans and the environment if they are set free.

Some of these African snails can grow up to 8 inches long and carry a parasite that may lead to meningitis.

However, some people do still eat snails, and others even have them as pets.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Havana Grill shooting 3/18/2023
2 shot at northeast Colorado Springs restaurant
The repaired crawl space access where a regnant woman fell through the floor last month.
Colorado family decides to move out of their Fort Carson housing after pregnant woman falls through floor
Massive sinkhole in Montezuma, CO.
Massive sinkhole swallows Jeep in Colorado
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting on Conquista drive in southern Colorado...
1 injured in shooting in eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood
MGN
First responders stop wrong-way DUI driver on North Academy

Latest News

A disabled military veteran shared his therapy ducks with seniors in an assisted living center...
Veteran shares his therapy ducks with senior center
This trial comes after a long wait following Stauch entering a plea of not guilty by reason of...
2020-Present: Breaking down the 3-year timeline for the Letecia Stauch murder case
Staying quiet Monday, windy by Wednesday
Mild start to the work week
Racist graffiti spray painted on Sylvan park homes
After Nashville homes vandalized with messages of hate, neighbors organize cleanup to spread love
A disabled military veteran shared his therapy ducks with seniors in an assisted living center...
Veteran brings therapy ducks to senior center