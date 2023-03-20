Amber Alert: 3-month-old taken from foster home in Oklahoma

According to the Leflore County (Okla.) Sheriff’s Office, Junior Wilson was taken overnight...
According to the Leflore County (Okla.) Sheriff’s Office, Junior Wilson was taken overnight between Sunday and Monday. The suspect is his mother, Breana Rachelle Wilson, 37.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:39 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol activated an Amber Alert on Monday for 3-month-old boy believed to be taken from his foster home.

According to the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office, Junior Wilson was taken overnight between Sunday and Monday.

They said the suspect in the abduction is his mother, Breana Rachelle Wilson. It is unknown what vehicle they may be using, but they are possibly in the Mannford, Oklahoma, area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office at 918-647-2317 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
First responders stop wrong-way DUI driver on North Academy
New Havana Grill shooting 3/18/2023
2 shot at northeast Colorado Springs restaurant
Massive sinkhole in Montezuma, CO.
Massive sinkhole swallows Jeep in Colorado
The repaired crawl space access where a regnant woman fell through the floor last month.
Colorado family decides to move out of their Fort Carson housing after pregnant woman falls through floor
Firefighters at the complex off Woodmen and Union on March 18, 2023.
Colorado Springs man scales 3-story building to help man suffering asthma attack during fire

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Feb....
In Trump probe, NYC grand jury hearing from final witnesses
Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested
Experts say it takes less than two minutes for someone to die after losing too much blood too...
Stopping the bleed can save a life, critical for survival after a shooting
French journalist Olivier Dubois, left, and American aid worker Jeffery Woodke, center, arrive...
US aid worker and French journalist freed in West Africa