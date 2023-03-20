2020-Present: Breaking down the 3-year timeline for the Letecia Stauch murder case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than three years after a young boy disappeared in the Pikes Peak region, his stepmother is standing trial for his death.

Jury selection begins Monday in the Letecia Stauch murder trial, with opening statements expected to begin April 3.

Below is a timeline in the case:

Jan. 27, 2020

- 6:55 p.m., El Paso County Sheriff’s Office dispatch receives call of runaway child, 6600 block of Mandan Drive in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood.

- 7:32 p.m., Gannon Stauch entered into state and national databases as active runaway

- Last seen between 3 and 4 p.m. on the 27th

- Nothing found on initial search

Jan. 28, 2020

- 12:29 p.m., case turned over to EPSO investigators

- Detectives conduct interviews, collect surveillance, follow up on additional leads

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

- Investigation continues

Jan. 30, 2020

- Case upgraded from runaway to endangered missing child

- EPSO requests resources from NCMEC and FBI Crimes Abduction Rapid Deployment Team

Jan. 31, 2020

- Letecia Stauch speaks exclusively to 11 News reporter Spencer Wilson

Feb. 3, 2020

- Neighbor comes forward with home surveillance video showing a driver and passenger getting into a truck the day Gannon went missing, and only one person returning hours later.

Feb. 5, 2020

- 4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May is first seen at the Stauch home.

Feb. 13, 2020

- Search for Gannon moves into Douglas County.

Feb. 21, 2020

- Douglas County search suspended. Sheriff’s office says there remains the potential for search efforts to start up any time.

March 2, 2020

- Letecia Stauch arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

March 4, 2020

- Letecia reportedly attacked a deputy and was held in a Kansas jail, according to a source.

March 5, 2020

- Letecia arrives in Colorado Springs for a video advisement hearing.

March 11, 2020

- Letecia appears in El Paso County courtroom, is formally charged in Gannon’s death

March 20, 2020

- Authorities announced they believe they found Gannon’s remains in Florida and file new charges against Letecia.

April 2, 2020

- Arrest papers in murder case leaked on social media.

May 5, 2020

- Paralegal for the Brighton City Attorney’s Office charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly leaking the Letecia Stauch arrest affidavit

May 19, 2020

- Attorneys for Letecia file motion to allow to bond out of jail

June 4, 2020

- 11 News obtains second arrest affidavit revealed Letecia allegedly concocted a plot to escape from jail, included measuring herself to see whether she’d fit through the window and obtaining a broom to break the glass. New charges filed against Letecia.

Jan. 19, 2021

- Second of two mental health evaluations find Letecia competent to stand trial.

February 26, 2021

- Judge agrees to let Letecia defend herself.

March 5, 2021

- Letecia represents herself in court for the first time.

April 8, 2021

- Letecia’s jail library privileges revoked after she reportedly refused twice to use her allotted times.

May 3, 2021

- Court announces through release of documents that Letecia will no longer be representing herself, will get new public defenders.

Sept. 23, 2021

- Judge rules that there is sufficient evidence against Letecia for the case to move to trial.

Feb. 11, 2022

- Letecia changes plea from not guilty to not guilty by reason of insanity. Case delayed so Letecia can be evaluated at the state hospital in Pueblo.

July 2022

- After months of being told more time for an evaluation was needed, the judge warns the defense that they had four more weeks to get it done, or the state hospital would be required to explain the delay.

Aug. 9, 2022

- Judge holds hearing to discuss results of competency test. The results were not read publicly, but 11 News’ crew in the courtroom heard the word “sane” used in reference to the evaluation. Defense asks for second evaluation and requests its own experts.

Sept. 16, 2022

- The judge grants a second evaluation. Letecia arrives to the hearing an hour late, prompting the judge to rule that “all force reasonably necessary” can be used to make sure she leaves the jail on time on court days.

Oct. 13, 2022

- A trial date is set for March 2023.

March 20, 2023

- Jury selection begins in the Letecia Stauch trial; opening statements anticipated for April 3.

