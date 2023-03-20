2020 - Current: Breaking down the timeline of accused first-degree murderer, Letecia Stauch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Starting Monday, the trial for a woman accused of killing her stepson is set to begin.

Letecia Stauch will appear in front of a judge tomorrow morning.

Stauch was arrested after her stepson, Gannon, was found dead in Florida in March 2020.

This trial comes after a long wait following Stauch entering a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. Since then, she has undergone several mental health evaluations.

Looking at the timeline, January 27th of, 2020, marks the first day of the case. That was when El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a runaway, 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.

Two days later, Gannon’s case was upgraded to an endangered missing child’s case.

The following day, 11 News spoke exclusively with Letecia, Gannon’s stepmother and now the alleged killer.

“I would never, never ever hurt this child,” Letecia Stauch said in an interview with 11 News.

On February 3rd, a neighbor came forward with home surveillance video showing a driver and passenger getting into a truck the day Gannon went missing. Only one person returned hours later.

February 13th, the search for Gannon expanded into Douglas County, only to be suspended eight days later.

“The community needs to have faith and continue to work together,” Letecia said.

Monday, March 2nd, Letecia Stauch is arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

She returns to Colorado Springs for a video advisement hearing three days later.

“Gannon, when you get here, you’ll be able to truly tell what happened, and then I really hope I get a sincere apology from everybody,” Letecia said.

On March 13th, a Colorado Springs judge announced a trial date for Letecia starting March 20th.

“I am just excited for Gannon to come home, most importantly for him to see his family,” Letecia said.

Come the 20th, 54 days since Gannon first went missing; authorities announced they believe the remains of Gannon are in Florida. The court then adds new file charges against Letecia.

“My main thing is I would never want someone to think I would hurt Gannon,” Letecia said.

Since her arrest, Letecia has undergone multiple mental health evaluations. The judge for the case set a deadline for her mental health report to be done by this week. So far, those results have not been made public.

Stauch’s trial is set to begin at 9 in the morning tomorrow.

We will be in the courtroom and will be bringing you the latest.

