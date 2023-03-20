2 teens killed in sledding accident at Copper Mountain

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:20 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two teens were killed in a sledding accident at Copper Mountain Ski Resort over the weekend.

Authorities say the pair was riding tandem down the halfpipe, then launched off of a large snowbank. They landed hard on the ice below, causing fatal blunt-force trauma. First responders tried to revive them but were unable to, and both died at the scene.

The teens have only been identified as a 17-year-old and 18-year-old from Illinois. They were visiting Colorado for spring break.

“The entire team at Copper Mountain is deeply saddened by this tragic incident,” said Dustin Lyman, Copper Mountain’s president and general manager, in a statement obtained by 11 News sister station CBS Denver. “Our most sincere condolences go out to the affected families and friends. We are also thankful to our local emergency responders, for their quick response and the medical assistance provided.”

