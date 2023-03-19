One killed, two injured in avalanche south of Glenwood Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed and two others are injured after they were caught in an avalanche in western Colorado Friday.

This happened in the town of Marble, off of I-70, along Highway 133. Colorado Avalanche Information Center says two members of the group were injured and one was completely buried in the avalanche. Rescue teams say the skier that was killed was buried about four feet deep.

Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from Colorado Search and Rescue Association, Mountain Rescue Aspen, West Elk Rescue Group, Flight for Life, Careflight of the Rockies, and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

No word yet on the condition of the other two involved. This is the 8th person to be killed so far this ski season.

