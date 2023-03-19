One killed, two injured in avalanche south of Glenwood Springs

Colorado Avalanche Information Center says two members of the group were injured and one was completely buried in the avalanche. Rescue teams say the skier that was killed was buried about four feet deep.
Colorado Avalanche Information Center says two members of the group were injured and one was...
Colorado Avalanche Information Center says two members of the group were injured and one was completely buried in the avalanche. Rescue teams say the skier that was killed was buried about four feet deep.(Colorado Avalanche Information Center)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:50 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed and two others are injured after they were caught in an avalanche in western Colorado Friday.

This happened in the town of Marble, off of I-70, along Highway 133. Colorado Avalanche Information Center says two members of the group were injured and one was completely buried in the avalanche. Rescue teams say the skier that was killed was buried about four feet deep.

Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from Colorado Search and Rescue Association, Mountain Rescue Aspen, West Elk Rescue Group, Flight for Life, Careflight of the Rockies, and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

No word yet on the condition of the other two involved. This is the 8th person to be killed so far this ski season.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Havana Grill shooting 3/18/2023
2 shot at northeast Colorado Springs restaurant
The repaired crawl space access where a regnant woman fell through the floor last month.
Colorado family decides to move out of their Fort Carson housing after pregnant woman falls through floor
Massive sinkhole in Montezuma, CO.
Massive sinkhole swallows Jeep in Colorado
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting on Conquista drive in southern Colorado...
1 injured in shooting in eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood
Working as a local barber, Joseph was well-known and appreciated in the community.
“There’s no way of replacing him”: Pueblo family mourns father of six

Latest News

The New Havana Bar and Grill only just opened about ten months ago. But Saturday’s shooting...
The New Havana Bar remains open after shooting injures two
But Saturday’s shooting will make this the fourth shooting 11 News has reported on in the past...
WATCH: Two injured from local restaurant shooting
Warming up next week!
Warming up Sunday
Richard Fierro speaks to the public about what happened at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
Club Q hero to be honored by Red Cross of Colorado