First responders stop wrong-way DUI driver on North Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was arrested after first responders stopped a wrong-way driver on North Academy early this morning.

Colorado Springs firefighters say they attempted to get the driver’s attention by turning on their emergency lights and sirens a little after 3:00am. This was near North Academy and Austin Bluffs. First responders say the vehicle was traveling at a ‘high rate of speed’ while driving in the wrong direction. State Patrol assisted and first responders were able to pull over the driver on B Street.

Thankfully, no one was injured. Shellie Clark has been booked on charges of DUI and reckless. Clark was pulled over last night around 10:41pm by Colorado Springs Police Department. At the time of the call, Clark received a negative DUI evaluation and was served and released on a traffic summons during the CFS.

