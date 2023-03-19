First responders stop wrong-way DUI driver on North Academy

Colorado Springs firefighters and Colorado State Patrol was able to stop the driver around 3:00am. This was on North Academy. The driver is facing DUI and reckless driving charges.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:15 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was arrested after first responders stopped a wrong-way driver on North Academy early this morning.

Colorado Springs firefighters say they attempted to get the driver’s attention by turning on their emergency lights and sirens a little after 3:00am. This was near North Academy and Austin Bluffs. First responders say the vehicle was traveling at a ‘high rate of speed’ while driving in the wrong direction. State Patrol assisted and first responders were able to pull over the driver on B Street.

Thankfully, no one was injured. Shellie Clark has been booked on charges of DUI and reckless. Clark was pulled over last night around 10:41pm by Colorado Springs Police Department. At the time of the call, Clark received a negative DUI evaluation and was served and released on a traffic summons during the CFS.

