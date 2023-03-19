81-year-old man dies after falling out of kayak on river, officials say

A man is dead after reportedly falling out of his kayak in the Salt River on Saturday morning. Another family needed to be rescued when their kayak capsized.
By Tianna Morimoto and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - An 81-year-old man died after he reportedly fell out of his kayak in an Arizona river on Saturday, officials said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Pebble Beach area of the Salt River for the report of a drowning.

Deputies learned an 81-year-old man fell out of his kayak and did not resurface.

KPHO reported other kayakers on the river were able to pull the man out and start to administer first aid.

Lake Patrol deputies soon arrived and took over first aid. However, the man died at the scene.

The man was not identified as of Sunday.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

About 20 minutes after the incident, another family was kayaking in the Salt River when their kayak capsized and they needed to be rescued by emergency crews.

“The currents per second were about 4,700 feet. That is very, very rough waters,” MCSO Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said.

Authorities said the members of the family stayed afloat by holding onto some bushes and trees.

First responders performed a swiftwater rescue to airlift all of the family members to safety. No injuries were reported.

